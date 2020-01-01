NEW ORLEANS — It seems like everyone in the city is a fan of the New Orleans Saints - including the Maid of Orleans.

The statue of Joan of Arc by the French Market was decked out in black and gold Tuesday and her traditional battle flag was replaced by a Saints flag.

It's not the first time Joan of Arc "leads the charge into the post-season" for the Saints. Last year, fans with The French Market Corporation also adorned the statue with Saints gear.

The statue is located at Place de France near the intersection of Decatur and North Peters streets.

The No. 3 Saints will host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in the wild-card round.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.