John McDonogh statue across from Gallier Hall toppled

NEW ORLEANS — A statue of John McDonogh statue in front of Gallier Hall in New Orleans was reportedly toppled on Friday morning.

The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune reports the statue was lying in shrubs next to its pedestal and a rope as of 7:30 a.m.

The newspaper said no one immediately took responsibility for the vandalism.

It is the second time in nearly a month that a statue of the slave owner has been targeted by vandals. In June, two people were charged with inciting a riot and other charges for their alleged role in toppling a statue of McDonogh in Duncan Plaza and later dumping it in the Mississippi River.

John McDonogh statue in front Gallier Hall gone. Seems a rope was used to pull statue down. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/kHmMXLYg0c — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) July 10, 2020

McDonogh was a white slave owner who profited from Black people who were forced to work for their freedom over a period of 15 years. He developed a program where slaves he owned could buy their own freedom, generally over the course of 15 years while he took in money from their forced labor before they were able to earn their freedom.

McDonogh left the bulk of his fortune to the cities of Baltimore and New Orleans to build public schools for poor children: white and freed Black children. More than 30 public schools were built in New Orleans because of his donation.

According to the WPA and state library of Louisiana, the statue outside of Gallier Hall was erected in 1898 on McDonogh's birthday, after $7,000 was raised by a local committee. Many of the funds were raised from 5-cent donations from students.

New Orleans public school students would hold a procession to the statue each year on McDonogh Day, the first Friday in May.

