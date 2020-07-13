Judge Keva Landrum to enter New Orleans District Attorney race, report says

Her campaign would begin as New Orleans Councilman Jason Williams, the main challenger to DA Leon Cannizzaro, pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges.

NEW ORLEANS — Criminal District Court Judge and former interim District Attorney Keva Landrum plans on entering the race for the DA's seat, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reports.

According to the newspaper, the longtime judge and former prosecutor plans to vacate her current seat and qualify for the race by July 24.

Her campaign would begin as New Orleans Councilman Jason Williams, the main challenger to District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges.

Landrum served as interim DA from 2007-2008, replacing Eddie Jordan after he resigned amid a multi-million dollar discrimination lawsuit and incident in which an armed robbery suspect hid at his house, the newspaper reports.

Cannizzaro took over after Landrum's stint and was reelected for his tough-on-crime stance, although he was also caught in his own scandal when prosecutors where found issuing fake subpoenas to threaten uncooperative witnesses with jail time.

Landrum is reportedly a longtime friend of Williams. The two studied for the bar together, the newspaper reports.

On Friday, Williams and fellow attorney Nicole Burdett pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of tax felonies -- falsifying tax returns, failing to file forms acknowledging large cash payments and conspiring to reduce Williams’ tax burden to the tune of more than $200,000.

Williams maintains his tax preparer is to blame for errors. A court date is set for September, well before Election Day.

Cannizzaro has not announced his re-election campaign.

