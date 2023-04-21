Judge stays on Catholic bankruptcy case amid conflict of interest concerns

U.S. District Judge Greg Guidry has consistently ruled in favor of the Church as it tries to limit payments to 500 clergy sex abuse victims.

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge in the Archdiocese of New Orleans bankruptcy said Friday that he is not stepping down from the case after the Associated Press reported an apparent conflict of interest.

The Associated Press reviewed campaign finance records for U.S. District Judge Greg Guidry which revealed that the judge has given tens of thousands of dollars to local Catholic charities.

Guidry is currently handling the appeals for the bankruptcy case.

The AP reports that Guidry has consistently ruled in favor of the Church as it tries to limit payments to 500 clergy sex abuse victims.

During a phone conference on Friday, Guidry told attorneys that he referred the matter to a judicial committee on codes of conduct. He said that committee then cleared him to stay on the case.

AP’s reporting on Guidry and other judges in the New Orleans bankruptcy underscores how tightly woven the church is in the city’s power structure, a coziness perhaps best exemplified when executives of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints secretly advised the archdiocese on public relations messaging at the height of its clergy abuse crisis.

It also comes at a fraught moment when attorneys in the bankruptcy are seeking to unseal a trove of thousands of secret church documents produced by lawsuits and an ongoing FBI investigation of clergy abuse in New Orleans going back decades. Guidry had rebuffed at least one such request to unseal some of the documents.

Ethics experts said the 62-year-old Guidry should immediately recuse himself to avoid even the appearance of a conflict, despite the slew of new hearings and appeals it could trigger three years into a complex bankruptcy.

In heavily Catholic New Orleans, Guidry is far from the only federal judge with longstanding ties to the archdiocese. Several of Guidry’s colleagues have recused themselves from the bankruptcy or related litigation.