NEW ORLEANS -- The case challenging the New Orleans City Council for violating open public law moves forward. A judge heard from both sides today and requested more information before she makes her decision.

Residents and the defense claim the city violated open public law, after residents were allegedly kept from public meetings regarding the new Entergy power plant back in February.

The defense says 70 people did not get a chance to sit in on a public meeting because Entergy hired paid actors to fill seats. The city says they are investigating those claims, but also argues if there were paid actors in the public meeting, those actors also have a right to be there.

The judge said she needs more clarity from both sides. She says the affidavits are conflicting and asked both the defense and the city to resubmit the sworn testimonies. She wants the defense to prove witness testimony about the public meetings in question were first hand, not information gained from someone else. The defense believes they can do that.

"Absolutely," Attorney Monique Harden said. "The situation with the affidavits are highly technical in a small procedural matter and the issues are the constitutional rights of people to be able to speak at public meetings."

The defense says right now the city is setting a dangerous precedent.

"For New Orleans residents, what's at stake is the ability to talk to city council members about what they care about, to get involved, to have input on decisions by city council that will affect their lives," Harden said.

The judge will make her decision Tuesday morning.

