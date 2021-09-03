Jury selection delayed in Chauvin trial, protesters demand justice

"My message is we are standing up for him so you can't put a foot on our neck."

NEW ORLEANS — Jury selection is delayed at least a day in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of causing the death of George Floyd last May.

The court is first dealing with an appeal over the possible reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge. Chauvin already faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter after pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes, holding the position even after the 46-year-old went limp.

While jury selection was delayed Monday, opening statements are still set for the end of the month. As the trial gets underway, hundreds of peaceful demonstrators are taking place in Minneapolis, where the courthouse is barricaded with barbed wire and the national guard. 1,200 miles away at Duncan Plaza, in the shadow of New Orleans City Hall, a small group came together Monday in solidarity with demonstrators in Minneapolis and across the United States to demand the conviction of Chauvin.

"We feel that it's important for us and for everyone else around the world to be giving moral support to our comrades and beholding the system accountable," said Toni Jones, with Freedom Road Socialist Organization, one of the organizers of the New Orleans rally and march.

Organizers here said the protests held last summer have already had an impact on the trial.

"Normally, trials aren't live streamed but the judge has already said he is live streaming this trial for the world to see because it has become a global political issue," said Jones.

Floyd's death also sparked a larger mission of defunding the police. Sage Michael with Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition says the answer is not getting rid of all police officers but does say some of the police department’s budget should be reallocated.

"Take that same money. Take 10 percent out of the police budget and put that 10 percent in mental health and into housing and real workforce development."

Michael remembers how he felt when he saw the video of Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck, it’s a story that he says hits close to home.

"As a black man in New Orleans, we are born with that foot on our neck, we are born with it, that's me on that ground but my message is we are standing up for him so you can't put a foot on our neck,” said Michael.