Jury trials won't start in New Orleans for another two weeks

COVID-19 basically shut down the courthouse for the last year-and-a-half, but with restrictions loosening, jury trials will soon begin again.

NEW ORLEANS — Defense attorney Kevin Boshea made his way into the Orleans Parish Criminal Courthouse for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday. He says he was ready to get back to representing his clients before a jury of their peers.

While the court said that would begin again today, that will now happen July 19. Boshea says those jury trials need to begin as soon as possible because of a growing backlog of cases.

“I have multiple homicides in multiple jurisdictions, multiple felony cases. We all do. All the practitioners are dealing with massive backlogs,” Boshea said. “It's going to require coordination and a little bit of patience -- on all sides.”

No jurors were called to Criminal Court Tuesday, despite this being the day that was set to happen. We're told there were no trials set today, hence no jurors. But that'll change soon.

Notices for jury duty are going out once again, and jurors will begin to return to Tulane and Broad on July 19 if all goes according to plan.

Defense attorneys say that can't happen soon enough.

There were 2,393 open felony cases waiting to be heard as of May 1, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate.

John Fuller says the criminal justice system needs to start moving again for everyone -- attorneys, prosecutors, defendants and victims.

“We certainly respect the mayor's decision, the judge's decisions. They're all intelligent people. We agree with their decisions,” Fuller said. “But without the possibility of a trial, which is one of the more fundamental aspects of our system, it felt as if the system was definitely lacking.”

Right now, it's just a matter of time.

“I know that we'll all be very, very busy soon,” Fuller said. “We'll return to those days where we're walking out of court at 8 p.m., and I think we're all looking forward to that.”