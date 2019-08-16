NEW ORLEANS — After the Orleans Parish District Attorney said there was a "riot situation" at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Thursday night, JJIC officials said his portrayal of the event is completely inaccurate.

According to Dr. Kyshun Webster, Director of the JJIC, what the DA called a riot was three detainees locking themselves in a cell with improvised weapons.

"At no point was it out of control and at no point would we consider it a riot,” Webster said.

Webster met with the press after DA Leaon Cannizzaro released a statement early Friday saying there was a "riot situation" at the JJIC that was "dangerous and out of control, and not quickly quelled."

Webster said that the three juvenile detainees made sharp objects, commonly known as shivs, and threatened JJIC staff before locking themselves in a cell.

Staff called NOPD, who assessed the situation before calling in a SWAT team.

According to city officials, the “situation was resolved without violence.”

New Orleans Police Department call logs show that police were dispatched to the center at 9:02 p.m. and but the scene was not cleared until 11:58 p.m.

Whatever happened, it was serious enough to bring the Mayor to the jail. Mayor Latoya Cantrell came to the prison later that night to speak with the juveniles involved and the support staff.

According to Cannizzaro, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. The DA requested that two youth center detainees facing adult charges be transferred to the Orleans Justice Center.

One of those detainees, 16-year-old Latrell Alexis, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The District Attorney's full statement can be read below:

“It is my understanding from police sources that officers responded Thursday night (Aug. 15) to what they described as a riot situation involving detainees within the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center. The disturbance was dangerous and out of control, and not quickly quelled. Yet, it also is my understanding that no arrests have been made in connection with the outbreak.

At the request of an official from the City’s administration, we have this morning asked Criminal District Court judges that two youth center detainees facing charges transferable to the adult court also have their detention transferred to the adult Orleans Justice Center jail effective immediately.”

---

