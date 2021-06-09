Kayaker rescued near Lake Pontchartrain

They noted the man was wearing a life jacket and no injuries were reported.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a New Orleans man Tuesday after his kayak capsized near Lake Pontchartrain.

In a release from the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, a report came in around 2 p.m. from a train operator traveling adjacent to Irish Bayou, stating that he saw a blue capsized kayak and a person in the water who appeared to be in need of help.

The Coast Guard said they deployed a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat and small boat crew along with a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew to respond to the rescue.

