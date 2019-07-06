NEW ORLEANS — When New Orleans icon Dr. John passed Thursday morning, it was only a matter of time before New Orleanians took to the streets in his honor.

Friday, a second line to honor the life and legacy of Malcom John "Mac" Rebennack will kick off outside Kermit Ruffins' Mother-in-Law Lounge at 4 p.m.

RELATED: Singers Irma Thomas and Charmaine Neville remember Dr. John

Ruffins announced the second line on Instagram.

RELATED: Dr. John, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, New Orleans music legend dies at 77

Dr. John died of a heart attack Thursday morning. The iconic New Orleans pianist, singer and songwriter was 77-years-old





