Kermit Ruffins gives update on baby's condition after March shooting

Ruffins' girlfriend Harmonese Pleasant was nine months pregnant with Blossom when she was shot in front of her Treme home in March.

NEW ORLEANS — Kermit Ruffins is a proud papa.

“She wakes up with the biggest smile, every day,” he said. “I don’t know if it is because I’m so ugly or not, she looks at me and just has this big smile, her cheeks swell up every morning.”

The popular New Orleans trumpeter and entertainer almost lost baby Blossom before she was even born.

In March, somebody shot his girlfriend Harmonese Pleasant who was nine months pregnant with Blossom at the time in front of her home in Treme.

They were both seriously injured.

Blossom was born in the emergency room at University Medical Center and quickly flown to Children’s Hospital after the shooting.

“In the beginning it was so hurtful, it was so heartbreaking when they called,” Pleasant said. “I’m in the hospital myself trying to recover myself and they’re like she probably won’t be able to walk.”

A bullet hit Blossom’s spinal cord. She still has bullet fragments in her liver.

“We are blessed that we can wake up to a beautiful day like today and I have a smiling baby because the outcome could have been way different,” Ruffins said.

Blossom has a long road to go to recover from her injuries.

“The last time we went to the doctor’s, and they did like a little update, he was basically like well, she’s making progress,” Pleasant said. “I honestly didn’t think she would to be able to move her toes like she’s moving or move her legs like she’s moving.”

While Blossom is responding well to physical therapy, Ruffins and Pleasant say doctors won’t know for sure the full extent of the damage from her injuries or whether she’ll be able to walk until she gets a little older.

“We’re hoping that there will be more positive results, it’s a lot,” Pleasant said. “She is a fighter, literally a fighter.”

Ruffins is optimistic. “She’ll be playing trumpet, piano, guitar. Look for on stage in about 8 years.”

There is now a Go Fund Me page set up to help pay Blossom’s mounting medical bills.

“It’s going to be a big help,” Ruffins said. “I know that. The fans, I’d just like to thank them for their blessings and all of the support they’ve given us so far.”

“Hopefully, she’ll be restored and recovered because I’ve seen miracles happen,” Pleasant said. I’m praying for one myself.

Blossom’s parents are also working to build a home that will have everything she’s going to need in the future.

“Everybody loves Blossom,” Ruffins said. “She’s well loved. She’s going to live a beautiful life no matter what.”

Police have yet to arrest a suspect in the shooting.