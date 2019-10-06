Another tribute to the late, great Dr. John will take place at Kermit Ruffin's Mother-in-Law Lounge Monday night.

A free concert tribute to Dr. John will start at 7 p.m. on June 10 at the Mother-in-Law Lounge. All piano players are welcome to come perform.

Free red beans and rice will also be provided.

Mac Rebennack, better known as Dr. John, died on June 6 at age 77.

Last Friday, hundreds of people gathered outside the Mother-in-Law Lounge for a second line in his honor.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.