Kermit Ruffins starts fundraiser to save The Mother in Law Lounge

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The historic Mother in Law Lounge in Treme is struggling like many bars across the city, at risk of closing for good.

Trumpeter Kermit Ruffins runs the bar and now is concerned over its survival.

"Definitely worried that we may not be able to stay afloat. The uncertainty of what's going to happen next is always lingering," Ruffins said.

That's why two days ago, he started a Go Fund Me account to help the bar survive. So far, he's raised more than $20,000.

"They've been helping out real good as far as donating to the Mother in Law Lounge. We really want to keep this place open by any means necessary," Ruffins said.

The City of New Orleans shut down the bar last month after repeated violations of COVID-19 restrictions.

Ruffins admits he was in the wrong and since, he's struggled with the uncertainty of whether the bar can come back.

"A few times we had repasses where it got a little crowded," he admitted.

Playing gigs and running the bar were significant sources of income for Ruffins.

Now, he's making ends meet through performing at private events like birthday parties.

"Imagine playing six gigs a week to nothing," he said.

The city is now in Phase 3.2 which allows bars to reopen with restrictions, but because of the violations, Ruffins is waiting for approval.

"I'm quite sure the health department is going to let us open back up," Ruffins said.

His goal is to reopen this week.

"What I'm going to do is have a free lunch everyday at noon so we can go early and shut down early," he said.

Ruffins hopes bringing business back and the support of the Go Fund Me account will be enough to take the plywood coverings off the door for good.

Ruffins explains that while he was forced to shut down, his license was not taken away so now he must prove how he can operate safely, before he is allowed to reopen.

Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-the-mother-in-law-lounge