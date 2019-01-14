NEW ORLEANS — A 10-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped in front of his Algiers home was never in danger and was instead 'playing a game on his family,' according to the NOPD.

According to NOPD, the 10-year-old went to take out the trash at his home on Pinewood Court around 2:30 p.m., but never came back inside.

According to police, his mother realized he was missing around 3:03 p.m. Police say she attempted to call him on his cellphone, but he did not answer. However, they received a text from the phone shortly after saying he'd been kidnapped.

Police say this wasn't the case. The child was found at the Algiers Walmart on Behrman Highway and the case was changed from a kidnapping to a 'missing juvenile.'

Police said the object of the game is to hide or go missing.