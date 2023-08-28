Killer of Edna Karr's Keyron Ross faces 50 years in prison after guilty plea, DA Jason Williams says

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office announced the conviction of Tyrese Carter after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the killing of Edna Karr student-athlete Keyron Ross in January 2022.
The incident took place in the 3800 block of Texas Drive in New Orleans neighborhood of Algiers. Carter fatally shot the 18-year-old while the victim was sitting in his car.
The brutal killing came days after the community held a prayer vigil against violent crime in the city.
Carter, who turned himself in days later, received a 40-year maximum sentence for the homicide with an added 10 years for obstruction of justice from Criminal District Court Judge Raymond Bigelow.
District Attorney Jason Williams released the following statement following Carter's sentence:
"Our City's troubled relationship with the plague of gun violence, which consistently endangers the future of our youth, is reflected in this conviction. The heart-wrenching loss of Edna Karr student Keyron Ross to senseless violence profoundly impacted our community. It is imperative that we unite in our efforts to create a safer future for our city by curbing the proliferation of guns and saving lives. Keyron was a beloved member of the Edna Karr High School community where he started for both the football and baseball teams. A recipient of a dual athletic scholarship from the University of Georgia, he was not only looking forward to competing at the college level but also the birth of his first child, who was born just months after his senseless, tragic death. My office worked hard to prepare this case for success at trial. Though we can never repair the unimaginable loss felt by the Ross family, we are confident the correct perpetrator of this crime is being held accountable for his actions. We fought to ensure Carter received the maximum allowed sentence for his crimes, and he faces up to 50 years following his guilty plea. We are grateful to Keyron’s family, who were active and supportive participants in all phases of this prosecution. It was their forward thinking and compassion that enabled the plea offer and eventual acceptance.”
