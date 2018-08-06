New Orleans will host a royal visit later this month as the city’s tricentennial celebrations continue.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell will welcome King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain to the city Thursday, June 14. The royals leave two days later.

During the visit, New Orleans will host a welcoming ceremony at Gallier Hall Friday morning. The royals are also scheduled to visit the Cabildo and St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will also see cultural performances at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

Immediately following their tour of New Orleans, the royals will travel to San Antonio, Texas, as part of that city’s tricentennial celebrations, then to Washingon, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump.

