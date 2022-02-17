Knights of Babylon 2022: Parade route, start time

The Uptown parade is set to start on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5:15 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Knights of Babylon return for 2022!

The Uptown parade is set to start on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 5:15 p.m.

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

The Knights of Babylong were founded in 1939 with the goal of putting on a first-class parade for the public. Babylon uses floats with the same designs that were used more than 70 years ago.