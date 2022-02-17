Knights of Chaos 2022: Parade route, start time

The Uptown parade is set to roll on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. following the Knights of Babylon.

NEW ORLEANS — The Knights of Chaos return for 2022!

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

The Knights of Chaos present a satirical parade on the Thursday before Mardi Gras. They never reveal the King's identity or the parade them ahead of time.