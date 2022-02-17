Knights of Sparta 2022: Parade route, start time

The Uptown parade is set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Knights of Sparta returns to the parade route for 2022!

The Uptown parade is set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

The Knights of Sparta are an all-male krewe that first paraded in 1981. Past throws have included medallion beads, doubloons, Spartan helmets and a top secret mystery throw.