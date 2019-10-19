NEW ORLEANS — After canceling the Krewe de Boo parade for the demolition of two unstable cranes at the site of the Hard Rock hotel collapse, the city announced that the parade will roll Saturday night.

According to officials, the parade was originally cancelled because the city would not have enough manpower to adequately staff the parade route with the crane demolition taking place. However, since the demolition has been moved back to Sunday the parade will roll again.

Krewe de Boo's modified route will avoid their usual turn on Canal Street and will instead cut straight across Canal Street where N. Peters turns into Tchoupitoulas Street.

WWLTV

RELATED: Live Updates: crane implosion delayed to Sunday

RELATED: Evacuation zone expanded around Hard Rock collapse

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.