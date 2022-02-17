Krewe of Barkus 2022: Parade route, start time

Barkus is set to parade through the French Quarter on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Barkus returns for 2022!

Barkus is set to parade through the French Quarter on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m.

The parade begins at Armstrong Park, then

Takes a right on Dumaine to Burgundy St.

Takes a right on Burgundy to St. Ann

Takes a left on St. Ann to Dauphine

Takes a left on Dauphine to Dumaine

Takes a right on Dumaine to Royal

Take a right on Royal to St. Ann

Takes a left on St. Ann to Charters

Takes a right on Charters to St. Peter

Takes a right on St. Peter back to Dauphine

Takes a right on Dauphine to Orleans

Takes a left on Orleans to go back to Armstrong Park.

The Mystic Krewe of Barkus celebrates man's best friend: Dogs! Barkus is an officially licensed Mardi Gras Krewe where humans escort their pups through the French Quarter.

This year's theme is "Barkingham Palace."