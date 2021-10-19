Krewe of Boo could be the parade that saves Mardi Gras 2022

“This is your chance to work with us to preserve our culture, our health, or way of life."

NEW ORLEANS — Before Krewe of Boo creeps through New Orleans this weekend there’s still work to be done.

“We’re painting a float right now,” Krewe Captain Brian Kern said. “Props need to be put on floats. I’ve already ordered the throws.”

It’s all part of a cultural celebration the city has been without for more than a year-and-a-half.

“I’m glad it’s happening. The city is so ready for it,” said Kern, who is also the parade’s chief spookster.

Kern knows lots of ghoulish eyes will on the more than 30 parade units, including 13 floats and well-known marching groups.

“The amount of attention, it’s been crazy. People are just so damn ready for something fun to do,” Kern said.

There will also be attention from the City, using Krewe of Boo as a test that could determine what Mardi Gras 2022 looks like.

“This is your chance to work with us to preserve our culture, our health, or way of life,” said city health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

Avegno says spectators and participants will be asked to take surveys before, during, and after the parade to monitor any COVID transmission. Avegno says high vaccination rates, low virus levels and COVID requirements can make all the difference.

“This is how we save Carnival 2022, altogether, pitching in,” Avegno said.

Kern says vaccines or a negative COVID test are required for all parade participants and urges common sense for folks along the parade route.

“We’re doing everything we can,” Kern said. “I know it’s going to work out well. I have no doubt.”

The only thing he wants folks to catch, is a little bit of happiness.

“You’re going to catch all the great things, Aunt Sally’s Pralines, Elmer’s Chee Wees, MoonPie minis, PJ’s coffee, and cups,” Kern said.