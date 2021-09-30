Krewe of Boo parade will roll in 3 weeks

“Everybody’s just excited to have something happen and we definitely want Mardi Gras 2022, the city needs that,” Kern said.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida on top of the COVID Delta variant, had the Krewe of Boo captain antsy, wondering if they would be able to roll this October after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

Wednesday, Mayor Cantrell gave her approval for the parade to roll through New Orleans in just three weeks. It’s set for October 23 at 6:30 p.m. It’ll be the first parade in New Orleans since Mardi Gras 2020.

“Numbers are right. It’s been over a year and half,” Brian Kern, Krewe of Boo Krewe Captain, said. “I think everyone is ready for things to get back to normal and I think this is the beginning of that.”

“I’m happy to approve the Krewe of Boo parade, rolling once again in New Orleans this fall,” Mayor Cantrell said Wednesday. “In consultation with our public health leadership team, I am allowing this event to move forward and will be keeping a close eye on how it unfolds. This is a step towards the return of Mardi Gras next spring. What happens next depends on what we do right now! Our people have worked hard to blunt the spread of the Delta variant, and that hard work created an environment where it’s safe for the Krewe of Boo to roll.”

“Everybody’s just excited to have something happen and we definitely want Mardi Gras 2022, the city needs that,” Kern said.

The Krewe of Boo will roll through the Marigny, French Quarter, and Warehouse District. Once again, it will also roll down Canal Street. That part of the route was cut in 2019 following the Hard Rock collapse. Kern expects nearly 500 riders, 16 floats, and 30 marching groups. Riders and parade participants will have to show proof of covid vaccination or a negative test.