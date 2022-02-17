x
Orleans

Krewe of Carrollton 2022: Parade route, start time

The Uptown parade is set to roll Sunday, Feb. 20, at noon.
Credit: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Carrollton returns to the parade route for 2022!

The Uptown parade is set to roll Sunday, Feb. 20, at noon.

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

Credit: WWLTV

The Krewe of Carrollton was founded in 1924 as "The Seventh District Carnival Club," taking on its current name in 1947.

Carrollton is known for throwing decorated shrimp boots along with doubloons, beads and cups.

