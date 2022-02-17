Krewe of Choctaw 2022: Parade route, start time

The parade is set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. on the Uptown parade route.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Choctaw is back for 2022!

The parade is set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. on the Uptown parade route.

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

The Krewe of Choctaw parade dates back to 1939. The Krewe's mission statement is "To Promote good fellowship, contribute to civic good, encourage charity and keep alive the great spirit of Mardi Gras."