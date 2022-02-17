Krewe of Femme Fatale 2022: Parade route, start time

The parade is set to roll on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Femme Fatale returns to the Uptown parade route for 2022!

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale was founded in 2013. It is the first krewe founded by African American women, although all women are welcome to join.

Their signature throw is a designer ladies compact, symbolizing inward and outward reflection.