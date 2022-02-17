Krewe of Freret 2022: Parade route, start time

The Uptown parade is set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Freret returns for 2022!

The Uptown parade is set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m.

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

The Krewe of Freret was founded by a group of Loyola graduates in 2011. Today, the Krewe is known for their signature throw: Hand-decorated Mardi Gras masks.