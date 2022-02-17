Krewe of King Arthur 2022: Parade route, start time

The parade is set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of King Arhur returns to the Uptown parade route for 2022!

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

Founded on the West Bank in 1977, the parade now features more than 1,700 members and 50 floats. The Krewe of King Arthur makes their own floats and costumes by hand and tosses signature hand-decorated grails.