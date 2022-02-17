x
Orleans

Krewe of Muses 2022: Parade route, start time

The Uptown parade is set to roll on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6:45 p.m. following Babylon and Chaos.
Credit: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Muses returns to the parade route for 2022!

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

Credit: WWLTV

Organized in 2000, Muses quickly became one of the most popular parades of Mardi Gras. Huge crowds turn out every year to see their signature floats and for the chance to catch a hand-decorated high-heeled shoe.

