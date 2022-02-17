Krewe of Nyx 2022: Parade route, start time

The parade starts on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6:45 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Mystic Krewe of Nyx returns for 2022!

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

Founded in 2012, the Mystic Krewe of Nyx has been one of New Orleans largest all-female krewes. Their signature throw is a hand-decorated purse.