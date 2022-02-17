Krewe of Pygmalion 2022: Parade route, start time

The Uptown parade starts at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 19.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Pygmalion returns to the parade route for 2022!

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

The Krewe of Pygmalion was founded in the year 2000 by a group of Carnival veterans who wanted to put on a high-quality parade during the first week of the season.