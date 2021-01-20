La. Supreme Court disbars Ex-Sen. Wesley Bishop

Bishop pleaded guilty last year to making false statements to a federal housing agency.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Louisiana state Sen. Wesley Bishop has been disbarred.

The Supreme Court of Louisiana disbarred Bishop after he pleaded guilty last year to making false statements to a federal housing agency about a rental property he owned in New Orleans.

Bishop admitted to knowingly making a false statement to the U.S. Department of Urban Development. FBI New Orleans special agent Bryan Vorndran said those false statements on HUD paperwork resulted in Bishop receiving a forgivable $188,000 loan under the “road home” program following Hurricane Katrina.

Bishop admitted to lying to HUD by staying he was renting to tenants who, in fact, did not exist.

In the plea agreement, Bishop was ordered to pay $188,000 in restitution to the Louisiana office that manages the program on behalf of HUD.