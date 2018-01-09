NEW ORLEANS -- Drinks are flowing and smiles can be see all across the French Quarter as Decadence Weekend begins.

"I came out, cause I wanted to support myself as well as my brothers and sisters," Daquine Hebert said.

Hebert grew up in the 7th Ward. It's amazes him how large the event has become.

"For me to come back and like, see it's like the same New Orleans that I love then. Plus one. It's heartwarming to see the growth of not just the place, but the people in it," Hebert said.

Tony Kariotas is visiting from Atlanta. So far, he loves the hospitality New Orleans is giving him.

"I've never seen such an accepting, different crowd! There's no such thing as a type here. It's kinda cool," Kariotas said.

Decadence is one of the major Labor Day events taking place throughout the city this holiday weekend.

Darren Mills, Special Events Coordinator expects a large crowd.

"We have guests here from Austrailia, Germany, New Zeland, Singapore, from everywhere. Last year it was kind of a wash in many respects. We're expecting tens of thousands of people from all across the country," Mills said.

With large crowds also comes security. Law enforcement agencies are keeping an eye out for impaired drivers.

The NOPD is closing off Bourbon Street to vehicular traffic from St. Peter to Dumaine from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting tonight into Sunday.

Whether by car or by air, thousands of people are expected to travel to and from Louisiana this Holiday weekend. Louis Armstrong International Airport sent out a tweet, alerting travelers that their main garages are full.

"This weekend looks really good. We're up about 5 or 6 percent on the hotel occupancy. Year over year," Mark Romig said.

Mark Romig, President of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation, says Labor Day weekend is the kick off to a very busy season for the Crescent City.

"Voodoo Fest, Bayou Classic, We've got the National Fried Chicken Festival. You've got the Treme Festival. You've got a lot of opportunities to come in, not only on the weekends, but also during the Mid-Week period too. Our job is to get the message out that New Orleans is open. Open for everyone. And we'd love to have you here," Romig said.

