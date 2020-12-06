x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

orleans

Lakeshore Drive to reopen to traffic on weekends

As part of Phase 2 in New Orleans, Lakeshore Drive will reopen on weekends but there will be limited parking.
Credit: AP
People check out the waves on Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans, La., Friday, July 12, 2019, as water moves in from Lake Pontchartrain from the storm surge from Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico. The area is behind a levee that protects the rest of the city. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS — People have been used to the drill during the coronavirus outbreak and quarantine - Lakeshore Drive being shut off to vehicular traffic on the weekends.

Starting this weekend that will change and one of the most picturesque spots in the city will be open for wide use.

Lakeshore Drive will no longer close Friday evening through Monday morning.

However, there will be restricted parking in place to lessen the risk due to COVID-19. Parking near shelters will be restricted to parties who have rented the shelters.

As with most things that are reopening, a close eye will be cast on the lakefront to see if any additional measures need to be taken. 

RELATED: New Orleans begins Phase 2 Saturday; see the guidelines

RELATED: New Orleans council giving out 36,000 face masks Saturday across city

RELATED: New Orleans bars open in Phase 2 Saturday; La. lawmakers eyeing police reform; Hundreds of riders leave Krewe of Nyx