Lakeshore Drive to reopen to traffic on weekends

As part of Phase 2 in New Orleans, Lakeshore Drive will reopen on weekends but there will be limited parking.

NEW ORLEANS — People have been used to the drill during the coronavirus outbreak and quarantine - Lakeshore Drive being shut off to vehicular traffic on the weekends.

Starting this weekend that will change and one of the most picturesque spots in the city will be open for wide use.

Lakeshore Drive will no longer close Friday evening through Monday morning.

However, there will be restricted parking in place to lessen the risk due to COVID-19. Parking near shelters will be restricted to parties who have rented the shelters.