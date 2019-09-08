James Beard Award-winning chef Susan Spicer announced Friday that she’s closing her Lakeview restaurant, Mondo, next weekend.

Mondo’s last day will be Aug. 17.

Mondo opened at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Marshall Foch in 2010 to give the Lakeview neighborhood a boost after Hurricane Katrina, Spicer said.

A new restaurant called “Elle-J’s” is set to open there in late September.

Mondo will live on at the new terminal of the Louis Armstrong International Airport, which is expected to open sometime this Fall, but new plumbing issues uncovered by Eyewitness News may push it back further.

Spicer also operates Bayona and Rosedale in New Orleans.