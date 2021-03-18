Lakeview woman gets creative coping with year-long street repairs

One woman got a little festive to help put a smile on her neighbors' face

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS - We usually hear about residents frustrated about construction projects that are happening around town. It's something residents on one street in Lakeview can understand. However, one woman there is trying to bring some humor to the situation.

It's not your typical birthday celebration, but after 365 days filled with orange cones, construction equipment, and a ripped-up road, Natalie Harvey grabbed some balloons and had some fun.

"It just makes everyone laugh a little bit which we all need right now," she said. "I saw my neighbor post on one of our neighborhood Facebook pages that the year anniversary was coming up so I thought well, I make birthday cakes for my kids, I make birthday cakes for my husband and me, so why not make a birthday cake for our street construction?"

The cake included Legos construction workers, an orange 'Road Closed' sign, orange cones and her son's toy tractors. It was all arranged in a way that depicted her street because for the past year, the 200 block of 20th Street in Lakeview has been more of a construction site than a neighborhood.

"We first got a flyer saying that it was going to last for about 2-4 weeks," Harvey said. "So that's what we expected at first. Of course, delays frequently happen with road construction, but I didn't anticipate it being a full year."

It's part of a citywide street and drainage upgrade, known as the West End Group A project. Harvey said her street needed repairs, but how long it's taken has been questionable.

"I'm very optimistic, I can't wait for my kids to be able to ride their bikes down the street one day," she said. "They were able to do that with the old road."

Deputy CAO, Ramsey Green, says between the pandemic, bad weather, environmental and other reasons there've been delays. However, work is being done to get the upgrades moving.

"It's a complicated project," Green said. "I myself was out there all morning yesterday meeting with the Executives of the company and making sure we've got tighter deadlines given how long that project has taken."

He says currently there are 76 open job sites throughout the city for streets, drainage and parallel infrastructure. Some projects he says are a little behind, but the city is following them and listening to what residents are saying.

"I believe every resident within that area who has signed up on Roadwork NOLA is getting an e-mail getting timelines on each street where we've heard a lot of input," he said. "We've put that information out to our council members to ensure that they're able to communicate clearly with their residents."

"They've been working at it this morning which is great," Harvey said.

After posting some pictures of her birthday celebration on social media, she got a response from the city. And lately, she said, she's been seeing a lot more action outside her door.

"They basically just said they'll talk to leadership with the Department of Public Works and Sewerage and Water Board and just make sure they can get this project finished ASAP, and I'm thrilled with that, that's fantastic," she said. "It's been a great response, I really just wanted to give the neighbors a reason to laugh about everything and it seems to have done that, so I'm very happy about that."

Now she just hopes the project gets done and soon. And when that happens, it surely will be another reason to celebrate.

In regards to 20th Street, the new completion date is set for this summer.