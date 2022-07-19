Large fire at blighted Central City building spreads to nearby homes

The first 911 call of a house fire in the 1700 block of First Street was received around 2:28 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters battled a large, four-alarm fire in New Orleans' Central City early Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the first 911 call of a house fire in the 1700 block of First Street was received around 2:28 a.m. Firefighters arriving at the scene found a blighted, unoccupied home on fire with flames spreading to neighboring homes.

Two occupied homes nearby suffered significant fire damage. However, there were no injuries reported.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire around 4:16 a.m. The NOFD says firefighters will remain on the scene to tend to smoldering debris.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

07/18/2022. 4- Alarm Fire. First & Baronne St. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/D6h1WPBFSW — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) July 19, 2022