NEW ORLEANS - People who travel on Chickasaw Street between Louisa and Desire Parkway in New Orleans call this stretch of road a black hole.

That's not only because a giant crater in the middle of the street is full of black sludge from a car that lost its oil pan here, but because it has a history of gobbling up vehicles.

It wasn't hard to find drivers who've had run ins with the hole.

"When it was dark, we were passing and I didn't see the pothole," one driver said. "I just kept straight and we went right in and I busted all my tires."

"I went through it when it was full of water a couple Sunday's ago on my way to work," Darren Bouet said. "I went down in it. That was a pretty nice bang, boom."

The hole is near the driveway to the E.C. Colley warehouse. The business showed us security camera video of more than a dozen vehicles getting stuck in the crater in recent weeks.

In just the past 24 hours, tow trucks had to be called out to remove an 18-wheeler and overnight a car appears to go airborne after hitting the hole.

"It's a constant battle with cars going through it, E.C. Colley Warehouse manager Dale Foret said. "As soon as they hIt it, they're getting stuck, major damage to vehicles and in some cases, people have gotten hurt."

Arzelius Payton works in the area. He said neighbors have tried putting up warning signs and barricades.

"Sooner or later, somebody's going to get hurt real bad," Paytoj said. "As you can see for yourself, it's horrible."

E.C. Colley officials sent numerous emails to city hall over the past year to report the street collapse.

"It's falling on deaf ears and the street is progressively getting worse," Foret said.

A spokeswoman from Mayor LaToya Cantrell told WWL-TV, the city Department of Public Works went to the site Thursday afternoon and placed barricades around it.

The city is urging drivers to be extremely cautious. DPW expects to have the street repaired within the next 30 to 60 days.

