Last chance for Ida debris pick-up: NOLA

The city said residents can report Ida debris that needs to be picked up by dialing 3-1-1 or online at nola311.org/service-request.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation announced their third and final pass to remove Hurricane Ida debris from areas.

As of Thursday morning, they reported 72 out of 73 zones have been cleared.

The final pass is expected to begin on Dec. 10 and be completed by Dec. 23. Only debris created by Hurricane Ida will be picked up. All other debris such as material from the home rebuilding process is the responsibility of the homeowner.

Requirement for debris pick up by Department of Sanitation:

Only eligible debris generated by Hurricane Ida will be collected as part of the third and final pass. Debris from private projects and home cleanouts should be properly disposed of by the property owner.

Small quantities of debris should continue to be placed in the City issued trash cart for disposal whenever possible.

Any work done by contractors is ineligible for debris removal services by the City or its contractors. The property owner is responsible for the removal and disposal of all debris.

No new white goods, appliances, or e-waste should be placed curbside.

Stump removal work will continue into Jan. 2022.