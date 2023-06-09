Law partner of Orleans DA Jason Williams receives probation

Jason Williams' former law partner was sentenced to probation in a tax fraud case in which Williams was found not guilty.

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday, a federal court judge sentenced Nicole Burdett to five years of probation after a jury convicted her last year on four counts of falsifying tax returns last year.

Burdett and her former law partner of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams were both prosecuted in a sweeping federal tax fraud case.

However, Williams was acquitted on all 10 counts of fraud.

Burdett faced up to 27 months in prison.