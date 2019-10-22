NEW ORLEANS — Another lawsuit has been filed against the major players at the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse site by workers.

In the lawsuit, the companies overseeing the project are accused of failing to properly design, inspect and supervise the project, as well as ignoring several safety problems at the construction site.

Frank Cuba, a foreman at the site, and Derek O’Brien, a plumber at the site, filed suit against Citadel Builders, Heaslip Engineering, Moses Engineers, Harry Baker Smith Architects, Kailas Companies and All Star Electric.

According to the lawsuit, Cuba and O’Brien were at the construction site when the half-finished building collapsed.

RELATED: 'God, get us out of here:' Ironworker on 11th floor of Hard Rock shares survival story

“Both men ran for their lives and watched in horror as their co-workers were crushed by construction debris…” the lawsuit reads.

The suit goes on to say that both men are experiencing symptoms of PTSD and respiratory health problems. They also “have a fear of contracting cancer similar to the first responders in New York when the Twin Towers collapsed.”

RELATED: Hard Rock hotel collapse: Investigation, Rescue & Recovery

The attorneys are pursuing a class action lawsuit in this case. The suit hasn’t received approval to proceed as a class action.

More lawsuits against the same companies have been filed by people injured in the collapse, other workers and employees at nearby businesses who have been out of work since the collapse.





MORE COVERAGE OF THE HARD ROCK HOTEL COLLAPSE





RELATED: Saenger employee pursuing class-action lawsuit against Hard Rock Hotel developers

RELATED: Shortcuts taken, warnings ignored at Hard Rock site, lawsuit alleges

RELATED: First lawsuits in Hard Rock collapse filed in New Orleans

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.