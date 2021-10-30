L.B. Landry teacher arrested for alleged rape of 15-year-old

The teenager is a minor and can not legally consent to sexual contact

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested a teacher at L.B. Landry High School Thursday after a 15-year-old student accused him of sexual assault.

According to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, Doug Butler, listed as a math teacher and dance coach at the high school, was booked on one count of third-degree rape.

The 15-year-old boy underwent a forensic interview and told authorities that Butler touched the teen's genitals with his mouth, according to the report.

The teenager is a minor and can not legally consent to sexual contact.