NEW ORLEANS — With the two unstable cranes brought down at the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site, the city is turning its attention back to recovering the bodies of two workers killed in the collapse.

City officials held a press conference Monday to outline their plans going forward now that the collapse site is safer for responders to start removing debris.

“Our focus remains on securing the perimeters of the site and moving forward with extraction as well as removing the remains of our victims that are still on the site,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “(the recovery) will be with dignity and it will be with respect.”

The site itself is not completely stable, Fire Chief Tim McConnell said. Even with the cranes brought down, the structure remains dangerous and the safety of rescue workers will remain the top priority.

“Engineers believe it to be no worse than it was before, except we don’t have the threat of the cranes,” McConnell said. “It’s still a very dangerous and unstable building. We believe the crane is very, very stable … it’ll probably be the first thing you see come off. Piece by piece.”

As debris is removed, the evacuation zone around the collapse site is shrinking. McConnell said that Elk and Basin streets should be open Monday night and that more people will be allowed to return to their homes and businesses as engineers assess the current state of the collapse site.

Mayor Cantrell also released some details on how much the operation has cost the city so far. Right now, the city is spending more than $400,000 per day, according to Cantrell. That price tag is not factoring in the economic hit or the impact on local businesses and residents.

“We’re capturing all of our expenditures,” she said. “We’ll have all of our documentation in place … We’re making sure every bit of liability is with the responsible party and that is not the City of New Orleans.”

The mayor noted that when all is said and done, New Orleans will get its “fair share” of compensation.

