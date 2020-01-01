NEW ORLEANS — The family of legendary New Orleans chef Leah Chase, who died last year, is holding a memorial event at the restaurant she once led featuring many of the dishes she made famous.

According to a release from the family, the event will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, at the Dooky Chase Restaurant on what would have been her 97th birthday. The event is from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and tickets are $100.

"An Evening Remembering and Celebrating Leah’s Contributions” will include some of her signature dishes including Mayor's Duck Dinners and Holy Thursday Gumbo Z'herbes. There will also be an art exhibit sponsored by Richard Colton, Jr. and other of “Leah Chase” paintings by Gustave Blache III.

Chase was a civil rights icon and ground-breaking chef who created the city's first white-tablecloth restaurant for black patrons, broke the city's segregation laws by seating both white and black customers, and introduced countless tourists to Louisiana Creole cooking.

She died on June 1, 2019. The family says it will be the first major event celebrating her life since her death.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

The Associated Press contributed to this report.