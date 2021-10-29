Life-saving seized after airport incident returned to owner

"I never expected that would happen to me because there's no law against carrying cash," he said.

NEW ORLEANS — "I'm just really excited. This is a victory for the city of New Orleans," said deacon and lower Ninth Ward resident, Kermit Warren.

Today, warren is walking lighter and taller.

But, about a month ago was a different story.

"It's been really hard for me to pay bills and to buy groceries," said Warren in an interview with Mike Perlstein.

Perlstein first introduced Eyewitness News viewers to Warren in August.

About a year ago, he lost his shoeshine job at the Roosevelt Hotel due to the COVID pandemic and decided to take his life savings, 28 thousand dollars, fly to Ohio and get a new tow truck to go into business with his son, a New Orleans police officer.

"Unfortunately when we got there the truck was not suitable for our job," he said.

So, money in hand, they headed home.

"And then everything just went crazy for us," he said of that day.

His life savings were seized by federal agents at the airport.

"I never expected that would happen to me because there's no law against carrying cash," he said.

"Unfortunately both TSA and DEA have a see cash, cease cash policy that they use against travelers, many innocent travelers," said Dan Alban.

Alban of the Institute for Justice represents Warren and says this happens more often than you think.

"It uses this process called civil forfeiture which doesn't require any criminal charges to be filed in order to try to permanently keep the cash and that's exactly what happened to Kermit," Alban said.

When he was questioned by agents at the airport, in a panic, Warren said he too was a police officer, like his son.

"When somebody takes that amount of money from your mind is not in the right place at the time," Warren said.

Warren and his son were not arrested. But, the agents had suspicions that the money was connected to illegal drugs so they took it.

"Civil forfeiture disproportionately affects people of color there have been numerous studies demonstrating this," Alban says.

"I really encourage young men, especially of color to get their education," Warren said.

Rather than going through a long litigation process warren sent in several years of W2s, check stubs, and more.

"I kind of like to keep all of that paperwork in a secure place in case I need it and so happen the truth prevailed," he said.

On Thursday, his settlement was signed.

It's been a year, one where Warren has struggled.

The feds say they will return his money by Thanksgiving.

"I love what channel four has done for me," he said.

"Somebody has to have that voice for the less fortunate and I guess God just chose me."

Warren says he will now keep all of his money in a bank. He plans to share it with his grandchildren, church and community.

The Institute for Justice is working to reform civil forfeiture. They have several class-action lawsuits open including one involving Warren.

But they need your help to bring about effect reform.