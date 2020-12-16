'Likely' arrests at N.O. East megachurch never happened

Church leaders say NOPD unfairly damaged their reputation.

NEW ORLEANS — A police report in May 2016 stated the arrest of the husband-and-wife pastors of a New Orleans East megachurch and two other church leaders were “likely.”

More than four years later, no such arrest has been made, and the leaders of the church say their reputations have been unfairly damaged.

The police report that predicted the arrests is a public record. It was filed by the New Orleans Police Department a few weeks after WWL-TV had reported on allegations from former parishioners that the pastors of City Church of New Orleans, the Rev. Owen McManus Jr. and the Rev. Tammy McManus, had falsified financial records to seek public film tax credits.

The credits were sought to make a movie about the seductive allure of sex and drugs called “The Good Life: Awakening,” featuring some of the parishioners who came forward with the allegations in acting roles.

The police report also stated that “a warrant will likely be issued for the arrest of” two leaders at City Church’s affiliated parochial school, Bishop McManus Academy, for alleged theft by fraud while collecting federal education funds.

The McManuses vehemently denied the allegations at the time of the 2016 reports, saying the costs they filed on forms with the state film tax credit program were estimates and no credits were received based on them. The pastors’ defense attorney at the time, Patrick Fanning, also said the school had additional documents that would prove the education funds received by Bishop McManus Academy were proper.

Months and years went by without an arrest, and WWL-TV repeatedly checked on the progress of the case. Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said it was still an open investigation. WWL-TV offered to interview the McManuses about the case, but Fanning declined on their behalf.

Sources with knowledge of the case told the station that the lead prosecutor handling the investigation was James O’Hern, who died in February 2019, and nobody else in the DA’s Office had picked it up.

The DA’s Office did not immediately respond to a request Wednesday to formally confirm the case is closed.