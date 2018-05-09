NEW ORLEANS -- Traffic cameras are supposed to be reviewed by a police officer, but a man who says he received a ticket showing police officers involved in an escort, wonders if that's really the case.

"I have no choice, but to follow police in a police escort," Milton Walker Jr.

Walker runs Alert Transportation on the Westbank. Last month, one of his drivers received a speeding ticket for doing 38 mph, in a 25 mph zone, near Henry Clay and Coliseum.

"Initially, I told the driver, pay the ticket, shrugged my shoulders, walked away -- pay the ticket," he said.

But the driver was adamant it was a mistake, so Walker went to the video.

"One police, two police, my bus that gets a camera ticket and the second bus no camera ticket," he said.

That day, the driver had been hired to drive wedding guests from the French Quarter to Uptown, and the customer had arranged for a police escort.

"You don't follow the police closely enough or you slow down and you caused them to be delayed, they'll back up and put their finger in your face," Walker said. "So, I don't have the latitude to pick and choose what I do when I'm on the escort."

Walker says like many people, he doesn't question these tickets, but now he thinks an officer didn't carefully review the video, and just signed off on a ticket. He believes this could be happening to other drivers.

Eyewitness News brought this to the attention of the New Orleans Police Department and in a written statement, a spokesperson wrote, "The incident has been reviewed and it has been determined that since the vehicle in question was part of the escort, the citation will be dismissed."

When we told Walker about this, he says, he still has to go City Hall to make sure it's removed, and wishes, this never happened in the first place.

"I shouldn't have to deal with this."

