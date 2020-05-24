Lincoln Beach could return to New Orleans

“There is a long history and legacy here."

NEW ORLEANS — The oak grove above sand at Lincoln Beach in New Orleans East offers a rare view in our city.

Take a closer look though, and you’ll see something more common — a decaying shell of what used to be.

Officially, Lincoln Beach, the black alternative to the popular Pontchartrain Beach, has been closed since desegregation in the mid-60s. After years of neglect, the tunnel that was once a gateway to the safe space for the African-American community is now flooded and gator infested.

Still, others have found a way in by hopping a fence and going down a new trail. People like Sage Michael know the history of this place better than most.

“There is a long history and legacy here,” he said. “We can look over there and see West End. They didn't want black people over there and they moved us down to Milneburg …They didn't want us at Seabrook so they said come all the way down here to Lincoln Beach."

Michael has been organizing clean ups at Lincoln Beach, posting “Don’t Litter” signs and keeping the trails clear. He is doing all this while trespassing.

“With the cans that I recycle, I could pay for that citation,” he said. “I want the cans to pay for the $80 I just paid to have signs made.”

The passion that Michael has for this place comes from its history. There is something to learn, he says, from the highs and lows of Lincoln Beach. His love also comes from what is so clear to see here. In a city surrounded by sea walls and protected by levees, this 17-acre beach offers something different. And people want in.

“The people really want access to the water and this is a perfect area.” Kendall Washington, who lives in New Orleans East, said. “The water is really, really clean in this area. There is not a lot of boat traffic and I think that folks have figured it out. It's progressively gotten to more and more people to where there are a couple hundred people on an average weekend."

Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen is more interested in getting the beach back open safely than she is in trying to punish anyone for using it.

“Being out here you can see there are families out here and of course it motivates me and makes me eager to clean up Lincoln Beach so more families can be out here to have fun and enjoy nature,” she said. “I think there are several reasons -- one is to give many of our senior citizens, our elderly, when they were little when they used to play here, for them to get an opportunity to come back and then bring their children and their grandchildren… that's something we always enjoy doing."

Earlier this month, Mayor LaToya Cantrell approved the launch of a study to explore reopening Lincoln Beach. The first phase is figuring out what kind of plants are on the site to see if any might be poisonous. The next is figuring out how much of what remains has historical value. That includes the swimming pool and the concrete pads that could be saved.

"You know, really doing an assessment, understanding the features that are here and of course there are some hazards that have just grown from a lack of attention of the years,” Kristi Trail, with the Lake Pontchartrain Basin said. “There is some wildlife out here. There is some litter and broken glass but all that can be assessed."

Michael wants to first clean up the beach, then see the land used by the community with gardens, safe hiking trails, historic markers and social service for the homeless.

There have been grand plans like this in the past, but so far they’ve all failed.