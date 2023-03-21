Linda Frickey's family gathers one year after her death | 'We want justice'

The family said they're thankful for the support they've received from people across the country.

NEW ORLEANS — One year ago today, 73-year-old Linda Frickey died after being violently carjacked in Mid-City.

Frickey was dragged from her car for a city block, and her arm was severed during the incident. Four teenagers were arrested and are currently being tried as adults.

Kathy Richard, Frickey's sister-in-law, was one of more than a dozen loved ones who visited Frickey's grave one year later.

“It was a beautiful day just like today," Richard said. "That’s why Linda was sitting in her car. Right down to the minute. These are the horrifying minutes."

One year ago, their lives changed forever. Now, the focus is their fight for justice.

“Our fight is for Linda. We want justice for our family member, but it’s not just Linda. We want this for all elderly people. For all the victims of this juvenile crime. It’s like it’s a trend," Richard said.

The family is pushing for accountability for kids who are truant from school and their parents. They also want to see major changes within the juvenile criminal justice system.

Frickey's case continues to move through court. This week we learned one of the four teenagers accused of carjacking and killing Frickey was deemed incompetent for trial.

We also learned Tuesday that another defendant is asking for a competency hearing.

Lenyra Theophile, 16, will spend 60 days in a mental health facility before being re-evaluated.

Jinny Lynn Griffin is Frickey's sister.

“We’re depressed for a different reason than she’s depressed, and we’re not considering ourselves incompetent. We’re competent. We’re coming to court. You know, we want justice," Griffin said.

They not only feel the support but Frickey watching over them.

“Yesterday when we came out to the graveyard, Kathy’s daughter found a purple butterfly wing. Linda loved purple and she loved butterflies. That was a sign that she knew we were coming to give her support for today," Griffin said.

The family also shared that Frickey has a new grandson that was born in the last year. He's named Joseph after Frickey, whose middle name was Josephine.