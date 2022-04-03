LIST: 2022 St. Joseph's Altars set

ARCHBISHOP CHAPELLE HIGH SCHOOL, 8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, in the gym. March 18 from noon-8 p.m., with blessing at noon, rosary at 7 p.m. March 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with Tupa Tupa at noon. Lunch in cafeteria following Tupa Tupa.



ASSUMPTION OF OUR LADY MISSION, 6951 Hwy. 39, Braithwaite. March 20 after 11 a.m. Mass with children reenacting Tupa Tupa followed by Father Sampson blessing altar and serving traditional Sicilian meal.



BLESSED SEELOS PARISH, 3037 Dauphine St., New Orleans. March 18-19 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Blessing March 19 at noon.



BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans, James B. Branton Chapel (enter on Lombard Street). March 18, blessing at 3 p.m., viewing until 8 p.m. March 19, viewing 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Blessed bags and candles available with a donation. Masks required. Visit www.brothermartin.com or call (504) 283-1561. Donations dedicated to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart missions.



DIVINE MERCY PARISH, 4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner, in church narthex. March 18, noon-8 p.m. with blessing at noon. March 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



HOLY FAMILY, 1220 14th Ave., Franklinton, in the Parish Hall. March 19, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Blessing and serving of the Holy Family at the conclusion of 10 a.m. Mass of St. Joseph; public served afterwards.



MARY QUEEN OF PEACE, 1501 West Causeway Approach, Mandeville (Parish Center). March 18 from 5-7:30 p.m., for viewing during KC fish fry in cafeteria.



MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY, 7027 Milne Blvd. New Orleans, in Cafe Campbell (enter on Milne Boulevard). Blessing March 18, 7:45 a.m., with viewing until 5 p.m.



OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE, 411 North Rampart St., New Orleans, in the church. March 19-20, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. March 19, blessing by Father Tony Rigoli, pastor, after 7 a.m. Mass. Tupa Tupa follows at 10 a.m.



OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY, 1 Rectory Lane, Hahnville. March 19, 8 a.m. High Mass of the Solemnity of St. Joseph, followed by blessing of altar; 9:30 a.m. Tupa Tupa and 10 a.m. coffee social. Open to the public until 2 p.m. Supports expenses and the work of Friends of St. Joseph, an apostolate to those in need.



OUR LADY OF LOURDES, 400 Westchester Blvd., Slidell, in gym. March 19, blessing and Tupa Tupa at 11 a.m.; altar opens at noon, with viewing and meals until 6 p.m.



OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP, 1908 Short St., Kenner, in the LaRose Center. March 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; March 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No serving of food due to COVID.



OUR LADY OF PROMPT SUCCOR SCHOOL, Avenue A and 4th St., Westwego. March 19, 10 a.m. Mass, followed by altar blessing by Father Buddy Noel, pastor, in school cafeteria. Serving to-go meals only from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.



OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA, 1835 St. Roch Ave., New Orleans. March 19, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., followed by 4 p.m. Mass. March 20, 9-9:45 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. Mass, until noon.



ST. ALPHONSUS, at St. Mary’s Assumption Church, 923 St. Josephine St., New Orleans. March 18, 4-5 p.m.; March 19, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Devotions to St. Joseph, Mass and reception (dependent upon pandemic protocols).



ST. ANGELA MERICI, 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie (Kern Center, corner Pomona Street). March 18, opens 6 p.m., with candlelight rosary at 7 p.m., choir music and complimentary rosaries. Closes 8 p.m. March 19, opens at 10 a.m. with blessing and Tupa Tupa at 10:30 a.m., meals served 11 a.m.-7 p.m. or until gone. Altar closes at 7:30 p.m.



ST. ANN, 3601 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie (Ministry Center behind church). March 18, blessing after 8:45 a.m. Mass, open until 6:30 p.m. Peace rosary at 6:30 p.m. in church and Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. March 19, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.



ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA, 234 Angus Drive, Luling. March 19, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., with meals served from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Also, March 20, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., with meals served beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cookies will be available.



ST. BENILDE, 1901 Division Street, Metairie, altar in church, March 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; March 20 8 a.m.-noon.



ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA, 105 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, altar blessing March 18, 9:30 a.m., followed by viewing by school children only. March 19, public viewing, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with meals beginning at 11:30 a.m.



ST. CHARLES BORROMEO, 13396 River Road, Destrehan. March 19, presented by St. Joseph Altar Society. Opens after 8:15 a.m. Mass in the Borromeo Room, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Cookies will be available. Donations accepted.



ST. CLETUS, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, in Jerome Hall. Blessing on March 18 at 6 p.m., followed by viewing. March 19 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Meals served until food runs out.



ST. DOMINIC CHURCH, 775 Harrison Ave., New Orleans. Blessing March 18 after the 5:30 p.m. Mass. March 19, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.



ST. FRANCIS XAVIER, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. March 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and March 19, beginning with 8 a.m. Mass, followed by Tupa Tupa in the gym. Viewing until 1 p.m.; public feeding from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.



ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL, 5029 Louisa St., New Orleans. March 18, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 19, 3 p.m. until after 4 p.m. Mass. March 20, 8 a.m. until after 10:30 a.m. Mass.



ST. GENEVIEVE, 58203 Hwy. 433, Slidell, in the Family Life Center. Mass March 19 at 10 a.m. followed by blessing of the altar and presentation of the Holy Family. Meals will be served until 3:30 p.m.



ST. JAMES MAJOR CHURCH, 3736 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans. Open to public, March 18-20. Blessing and Tupa Tupa March 18 in the church after the 8:30 a.m. Mass; viewing continues until 6 p.m. March 19, viewing from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20, viewing from 9-10 a.m. then will continue after Mass until 3 p.m. No food or refreshments this year due to COVID.



ST. JOAN OF ARC, 529 W. 5th St., LaPlace, in the Family Life Center. Altar blessing March 18, 9 a.m. followed by public viewing until 6 p.m. March 19, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and March 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Meals served March 19, noon-2 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.; and March 20, noon-2 p.m.



ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY NO. 1, 2220 Washington Ave., New Orleans. New Orleans Catholic Cemeteries sponsors an altar inside St. Joseph Memorial Chapel, on the cemetery’s South Liberty Street side. March 19, blessing at 10 a.m.; open for public viewing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Visitors are invited to bring photos of deceased loved ones to place on the altar.



ST. JOSEPH CHURCH, 1802 Tulane Ave., New Orleans. March 19: Viewing from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in church, with St. Joseph Feast Day Mass and blessing at noon. Meals will be served after Mass. Donations received will benefit various organizations in need.



ST. JOSEPH CHURCH AND SHRINE, Gretna, in the gym at 7th and Newton Streets. March 18, 5:30 p.m., rosary and prayer service with viewing until 7:30 p.m. March 19, 10 a.m. Mass of St. Joseph, celebrated by Archbishop Gregory Aymond. Tupa Tupa and blessing follows in gym. Altar open to the public from noon to 4 p.m., with meals served until food runs out.



ST. JOSEPH THE WORKER, 455 Ames Blvd., Marrero. March 19, blessing of the altar at 10 a.m., followed by honor ing two deceased members of the St. Joseph Altar Committee. Detailed and beautifully decorated traditional St. Joseph Altar outside on the grounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Joseph goodie bags to visitors.



ST. LUKE THE EVANGELIST, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. Opens March 19 at 10 a.m. with Mass in church, followed by viewing in the Family Life Center. Cookies only this year.



ST. PATRICK, 724 Camp St., New Orleans, in Msgr. Reynolds Hall. Altar open to the public March 19-20, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. each day.



ST. PATRICK, 28698 Hwy. 23, Port Sulphur. March 20: Viewing from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.



ST. PAUL THE APOSTLE, 6828 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, in the chapel. Opens March 19 with blessing at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. No meals will be served.



ST. PETER, 125 East 19th Ave., Covington. March 20 blessing following the 8 a.m. Mass. Viewing until 2 p.m. in St. Mary’s Hall. Pre-packaged cookies available to take home. Donations accepted for Pennies for Bread ministry.



ST. PHILIP NERI, 6500 Kawanee Ave., Metairie, March 19, 9 a.m. blessing in the Parishioners’ Center, with rosary at noon and viewing until 4 p.m.



ST. RAYMOND AND ST. LEO THE GREAT CHURCH, 2916 Paris Ave., New Orleans. March 19, Mass of St. Joseph at 10 a.m., followed by blessing and viewing until 4 p.m. March 20, following 10 a.m. Mass until 5 p.m.



ST. RITA, 2729 Lowerline, New Orleans. Blessing March 19 after the 8 a.m. Mass; viewing until 4 p.m. Reopens March 20 after the 7 a.m. Mass until after the 5 p.m. Mass.



STS. PETER AND PAUL, 66192 St. Mary Drive, Pearl River. March 19, blessing at 11 a.m. Meals served from noon till food runs out.



